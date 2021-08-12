Safe houses

On Friday last, the Ministry of Housing and Water signed $163 million in contracts for the construction of 25 houses, and the improvement of another 118 at Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, using funding from the Inter-American Development Bank US$10 million Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme. According to a report published in this newspaper, the 25 houses, designed to accommodate single families (size was not indicated), would each be no less than 330 square feet, in other words not enough room in which to swing a cat. The outer walls and floors of these houses would be built with concrete blocks, the ministry said, and the doors, windows, electrical wiring, and water connections, among other things would meet “basic standards”.

One cannot help but wonder just what is meant by basic standards. If these houses are going to be constructed in accordance with the Guyana National Building Code, why did the ministry not just say that? The National Building Code, as promulgated by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), comprises a set of minimum requirements for the safety of all buildings, including residential ones. According to the Code, dated 2005, applications for building permits, inclusive of plans, must be submitted to the proper building authority for permission and must meet certain standards of safety including fire protection and structural sufficiency. Copies of the Building Code are available for sale at the GNBS and all building contractors should ensure they are in possession of same.

Given the frequency of conflagrations in this country, fire protection must be of utmost priority and under no circumstances should it be describ-ed as basic. This is meticulously spelt out in the Building Code, which specifies: “(a) interior partitions constructed of timber or concrete blocks shall be carried to the underside of the roof; (b) ceilings shall not be made of flammable material;

(c) drapes, curtains, cushion covering etc, made of synthetic materials shall not be in kitchen areas (d) kitchens shall have an exterior door which opens outwards; (e) all exterior doors of the house shall open outwards, but interior doors shall open inwards; [and] (f) inspection of all electrical installations shall be rigorously pursued in accordance with the Electricity Regulations”.

The last of these specifications is perhaps the most crucial. The Ministry of Housing and Water and its sub-agency, the Central Housing and Planning Authority must ensure that Tristar Industries Inc, which was named as the company constructing the 25 houses, sticks rigidly to the Building Code in all aspects, but most particularly in the installation of electrical wiring, plugs, points and switches.

Between December 2020 and now there have been more than 27 house fires around the country; these do not include the numerous businesses that also burned. These fires have left more than 85 people homeless and at least seven dead. Research reveals that just two of the fires were likely caused by arson. Too many were deemed mysterious and could very well have been electrical in origin; not because anyone left an appliance unattended, but quite possibly owing to a combination of surges in power and substandard wiring and fittings.

Consider the fact that some far-flung areas do not have fire tenders nearby, or where they exist, the infrastructure is so poor, for example the access road in Parfait Harmonie where the above-mentioned houses are being built, that it is difficult if not impossible for the trucks to manoeuvre. Add to the equation the reality of water supply being either at a very low pressure or non-existent, and the very real need for iron grilles on doors and windows and it is not difficult to see why so many fires end in complete disaster and why lives are continually being lost.

In March this year, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn handed over the keys to two new and two reconditioned fire tenders worth more than $200 million in total to Fire Chief Kalamadeen Edoo. At the time, plans were outlined for improving the service provided including the training of officers, which the Fire Chief said was being placed on the front burner. While this is welcome news, there can be no ignoring the fact that the fire service does not operate in a vacuum and unless accompanying infrastructure is brought up to scratch, nothing will change.

At Friday’s signing ceremony, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal did say that Parfait Harmonie was “soon” to benefit from at least 10 kilometres of road work and one assumes this means the crater-filled access road will be repaired. He did not say whether this would be before or after the new houses were built, but the tendency to put the cart before the horse has long been noted in government housing developments. It can take up to five years after the completion of a housing scheme for half-decent roads to be built.

Of course, there is the very true argument that people need houses in which to dwell, but the infra-structure to allow them to safely and comfortably do so is also absolutely necessary. In addition, the onus is on the government to ensure that ‘basic’ houses are built up to code. This will not just make them safe houses, but also ensure that they last.

In the meantime, it would be useful if the Guyana Fire Service, another agency or even an NGO could spread more awareness about making home fire escape plans. Citizens should be made cognisant of the fact that fire drills are not only for schools and businesses. Each home should have a solid plan on what must be done in the event of a fire; who does what and where keys are placed for a smooth exit to avoid panic. If fires cannot be prevented then surely the loss of life can be avoided.