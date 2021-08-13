Amerindian communities in Region Two get boats to boost health care delivery

Region Two Regional Health Officer (RHO) Dr Ranjeev Singh on Wednesday disclosed that 10 boats have been constructed under the region’s health budget to boost health services.

Dr Singh was at the time speaking at a statutory meeting held at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) boardroom, at Anna Regina.

He said the boats measure 14 feet in length and will be equipped with engines to assist Community Health Officers (CHOs) at the respective health posts in the Amerindian settlements in the region.