GFF to establish ATC in Waramadong – Forde -says all corners of Guyana must have access to football development resources

President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Wayne Forde has committed to establishing an Academy Training Centre (ATC) in the Region Seven community of Waramadong in an effort to boost football development in the hinterland region.

This was disclosed following an official release from the federation.

It was stated that the federation donated equipment to the village council and has offered to stage training seminars for coaches, referees, and club administrators.