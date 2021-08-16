Ministry vows 50,000 house lots will be delivered at end of five years

Citing the $13b to be expended on infrastructural works in 21 settlements, the Ministry of Housing and Water on Saturday rebuffed criticisms by former Minister Annette Ferguson and vowed that its “Dream Realised” scheme will deliver 50,000 serviced house lots at the end of its present term in office.

Ferguson in her letter in the August 14th edition of Stabroek News had contended that the former APNU+AFC administration had made significant progress on housing and she also criticised the current PPP/C government’s plans. In its rebuttal on Saturday via the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the ministry said that Ferguson failed to mention that what the government has achieved in its first year is “more than what her government did in their five years and five stolen months”.