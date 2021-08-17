Fully vaccinated GTT staff eligible for awards

Telephone company, GTT has begun a vaccination recognition drive among its staff which will see fully vaccinated employees being eligible to receive various awards.

GTT’s Human Resources (HR) Director, Tiana Gurcharran, explained in a company press release that to enter for the draw, fully vaccinated employees within the company’s employ for three months and more can enter their details into a Google form provided by the company, to be randomly selected at the end of the fortnight. The winner would need to provide their vaccination booklet to claim the prize. On a fortnightly basis, one fully vaccinated employee would randomly be selected to win various incentives, offered by the company’s Human Resources Department.