GNBS launches standards portal

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Friday launched a portal that will allow persons to easily access standards and other relevant information without having to visit the organization’s office.

The portal has several functions and will provide real-time information on standards to all stakeholder through the GNBS website. Currently there are 600 standards available on the website.

In brief comments at the launch ceremony, held at the GNBS’ office in the National Exhibition Centre in Sophia, the Executive Director (ag) of GNBS Ramrattie Karan said that in addition to the standards, there are additional details also available.