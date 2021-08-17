GRA says porn video did not originate from any of its locations

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) today said that a pornographic video circulating on social media and purporting to have been shot at one of its locations actually originated from a vaccination centre in San Jose, Costa Rica.

In a statement, the GRA said the video did not originate from any of its locations …”Rather our investigations reveal that the said video originated from a vaccination centre in Sa Jose, Costa Rica, and the caption changed and uploaded by an unscrupulous Guyanese during the course of last week”.

The GRA warned that such an action may be in breach of the Cybercrime Act and it said that its investigations have been passed over to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Guyana Police Force for the necessary action.