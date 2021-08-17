President unveils $2.6b more for vulnerable groups -one-off grant of $25,000 for all old age pensioners

President Irfaan Ali last night announced an additional $2.6b in relief for society’s most vulnerable which includes a $25,000 one-off grant to all old age pensioners, public assistance recipients and persons living with disabilities along with one month’s free electricity to more than 40,000 households.

In his address to the nation last night, Ali said that every pensioner will receive a $25,000 one-off grant which is equivalent to an additional month of old age pension.

Almost 65,000 persons are expected to benefit from this grant which will place an additional $1.6B of disposable income in the hands of the elderly.