Guyana chapter of US Democrats launched

On Thursday August 12th, the Democrats Abroad- Guyana Country Committee was formally launched.
According to a statement from the local chapter, Democrats Abroad is the official US Democratic Party arm for the 9 million Americans living outside the United States. The organization strives to provide Americans abroad a Democratic voice in its government and elect Democratic candidates by mobilizing the overseas vote.
Present at the launch were Democrats Abroad Americas Regional Outreach and get out the vote (GOTV) Coordinator – Roz Rymers.