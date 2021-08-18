Barbados man charged with murdering two women

(Barbados Nation) Demetrico Ricardo Layne was remanded to HMP Dodds until September 14 when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Layne, 29, of Graham Alley, Nelson Street, St Michael, was not required to plead to the two indictable charges on Tuesday.

He is charged with murdering Olivia Cecelia Carter on July 27, 2020 and Odith Nicole Henriques on August 2, 2021. Carter’s body was discovered near Henry’s Lane and Henriques’ at Graham Alley.

The case was heard by Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes, sitting at the Supreme Court Complex in White Park.