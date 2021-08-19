India doctors perform heart surgeries at Balwant Singh Hospital

A team of doctors from India recently performed successful heart surgeries at the Dr Balwant Singh Hospital on six patients including a 15-year-old who suffered from heart complications for the last two years.

The surgeries were performed between last Friday and Monday by the visiting team which is led by Cardiac surgeon, Dr Prashant Vaijyanath.

The other members of the team are cardiologist, Dr Vijay Patel; anesthesiologist, Dr Ramesh; perfusionist, Mr Pelavi and physician assistant, Ms Elvina. They were assisted by medical staff of the Balwant Singh Hospital.