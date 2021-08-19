Damaged culverts on Mabura Road under repair

A temporary access road has been constructed on the Linden to Lethem trail at 42 Miles, Mabura to allow the passage of vehicles that were affected after the culverts were washed away by torrential rains on Friday.
Rehabilitation works have since commenced and the contractor Mekdeci Mining Company is working to complete all works by Saturday. At the worksite, the contractor has already installed large corrugated plastic tubes to facilitate effective drainage. A source told Stabroek News that cofferdams have been built to facilitate the reinstallation of five culverts.