Boat catches afire on Essequibo River

A Bartica resident sustained minor injuries to his body on Tuesday afternoon after the boat he was in became engulfed in flames.

Police in a report on Wednesday morning said at about 4pm, Okema Brummel purchased gas from Sirs Gas Station at 4th Avenue Bartica, Essequibo River.

Enquires revealed that after the fuel was purchased, Brummel restarted the 200-horse power outboard engine on his boat. However, in the process, the battery sparked resulting in the boat catching afire.

Brummel sustained minor burns to his left foot and in a bid to save himself he jumped into the river. Public- spirited persons retrieved him from the river and transported him to the Bartica Hospital.

He received medical treatment for the minor burns and was later discharged. He was the only occupant of the boat at the time.