Errant maternity nurse at Suddie Hospital to be disciplined, says RHO

The nurse who mistreated a Moruca mother during her delivery at the Suddie Public Hospital in Region Two will be disciplined.

This is according to Regional Health Officer Dr Ranjeev Singh who said that measures are now in place to avoid such occurrences in the future. He said that he has written to the Region’s personnel department and is waiting to be guided on what disciplinary action can be taken.

Dr. Singh acknowledged that he was very disturbed after learning about the incident which was reported in Stabroek News but is happy that the newborn is healthy. However he pointed out that the incident has caused management at the Suddie Public Hospital to tighten up its precautionary measures so as to protect mothers as well as to ensure that there are always safe deliveries. He also used the opportunity to apologise to the 27-year-old mother, Dawn Jose, of Region One, for the inconvenience and pain, the delivery caused.