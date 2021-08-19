Seventeen-year-old among five more COVID deaths

A 17-year-old is among the country’s latest COVID-19 deaths as 120 new cases of the virus were recorded.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Health in a press release which stated that the country reported five new deaths which have increased the total COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 587. The deaths were reported on different days as a 70-year-old man from Region Four died on August 15 while the 17-year-old who was also from Region Four passed on August 16.

Three deaths occurred on August 17: two men, an 87-year-old and an 84-year-old both from Region Four and a 63-year-old woman from Region Five.