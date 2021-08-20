Pheona Agard’s Organic Innovative Creations: Fashioned with a body care bias

Pheona Agard appears to like nothing better than ‘doubling up” as a secondary school teacher and an emerging entrepreneur preoccupied with what she says is “the blending of several business ventures.”

To describe her simply as a home economist is to do her a disservice. As she puts it, her present pursuits comprise “the blending of several businesses.” For twenty years she has served as what the education bureaucracy describes as a “Trained Graduate Teacher”, teaching Home Economics, Social Studies, Food, Nutrition and Health, Family and Resource Management, Geography, and Health and Family Life Education, to students ranging from Grades Seven to Twelve. After she has left you exhausted with the sheer weight of her workload at the Berbice High School she nonchalantly adds: “I do catering, cake decorating, balloon work, event planning and interior decorating on the side.” Hers, it seems, is a breathless existence.

Her company arose out of what she says was an urge to create a natural remedy for ‘stretch’ marks and discoloration that can sometimes afflict women after childbirth. The first formula, she says, resulted from an end product that married coconut oil, vitamin E oil, aloe vera, tumeric, and coconut fat. “It worked for me and allowed me to flaunt my ‘clean’ tummy for a number of years. “

Her academic understanding of the nexus between body care and good health allowed her to take advantage of various oils as well as some of the produce from her father’s farm.

Organic Innovative Creations, Pheona says, is not simply “good business.” It is, she says, “a passion and a motivation for me to keep going. I got me to where I am today. I had no idea that I had that strength.”

The company was established in October last year, several months following her father’s death in February last year. His death, she says, left her “devastated.”

Shortly thereafter, there came the intervention of COVID-19. For Pheona it was a matter of one challenge quickly following another. “My life experienced drastic changes physically, financially, spiritually, and psychologically. I was scared of becoming infected, dying, losing more loved ones and not being there for my two children. Eventually I had to accept the ‘new normal’ of confined mobility, anxiety, restrictions, increased home responsibilities, new sanitation protocols, and maternal nurturing. As a teacher, I had to become acquainted with the challenges associated with online learning. There were challenges here. Low student turnout for online classes was one of those. There was also lack of commitment and burnout.”

It was the desire for distraction that lead to a heightened inquisitiveness about products associated with personal care. Her research led her to a more acute awareness of the toxic ingredients to be found in everyday body care products. She became acutely aware of how prolonged use of chemicals-laden cosmetics can damage and weaken the skin, resulting in premature ageing. She went further, formulating an ointment for her daughter’s ‘4C’ hair (Type 4C hair is the most delicate of all hair types. It is often referred to as kinky or coily), an oil for her son’s dandruff, and body butter for her own skin. These pursuits served as much more than a distraction. They led her down alleyways of discovery which, afterwards, helped to add new dimensions to her entrepreneurial journey.

Three weeks of intensive effort yielded results. Samples were created, tested for stability, and distributed to friends and family members for feedback. The returns were encouraging. “It was then I decided to start a business of my own. I came up with a name, acquired a logo and registered the business. We made our first sale on October 7th 2020.”

The company has grown. These days it specialises in creating what Pheona describes as “unique, high performance, handmade, natural products related to food safety, nutrition, beauty, and sustainability, with little or no preservatives. “Our products challenge purchasers with their innovative mixes of flavour, fragrances, herbs, well-being claims, multi-use abilities and luxurious feel.” Such imported inputs as are used, Joanna says, are all “non-toxic, and cruelty- free” and come from sources around the globe.

Listed among the ingredients utilised by Organic Creative Innovations in the creation of its ‘potions’ are Anchor Butter, Almond Milk, locally preserved foods, flax seed, sea moss, baked herbs, roots, flowers, and fruit

“Our focus is on meeting customer needs.” Pheona insists. “Our manufacturing process is particularly mindful of the requirement of an environment that is both organised and sanitised Sanitisation is done before, during and after each formulation and face masks are a must.”

Pheona says that much “thought and love” are expended on the formulation of the products.” This, she says, is in order to “deliver the nourishing glowing benefit of the total look.” The pronouncement, she seeks to assure, is much more than a mere tag line.’

Products which she says were formulated “in love” include sweets, cakes, preserves, beverages, balms and oils, hair care products, anti-ageing serums, scented candles, body butters, and scalp and soap bars.

With the global health and beauty care industry having, over time, mushroomed into a multi-billion sector Pheona is keen to see where her current pursuits will take her.

Product inquiries can be made through Facebook @ Organic Innovative Creations; Instagram @organicinnovativecreations592; and email:organicinnovativecreations@yahoo.com; and by phone at 661-6487.