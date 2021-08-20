Sonia Noel: Fifty and not counting

At 50 Sonia Noel has lost none of her passion for fashion; except that her jubilee celebration is, she says, much more likely to bare the philanthropic side to her character. She is sharing, in her birth month, she says, not just to parade her widely recognized creative skills but also as a vehicle in which to give attention to the needs of the less fortunate.

The as yet unfinished commemorative birth month has not passed quietly. What has occurred so far have been a religious service, an engagement with media operatives, and a fireside sat that brought together “emerging and aspiring entrepreneurs.” The facilitators for the fireside chat which she described as “an inspirational occurrence,” comprised a group of her friends and admirers including Corrinne Graham President of the Graham International Consulting & Research Inc, Jamila Alexander CEO Uppoint In and Creative Innovator, businessman and Philanthropist Stanley Ming and Zulfikar Ally, Chairman of Amchan Guyana. Sonia herself and her close friend and Creative Industry Specialist Richard Young helped to put together the event.