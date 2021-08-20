Man found with gun, ammo at city hotel

A man was on Wednesday taken into police custody after he was found with a .38 pistol and five matching rounds at a city hotel.

The Guyana Police Force said the 49-year-old man, who is not the holder of a firearm licence, was arrested after police visited the CJ Hotel, located at 21-22 Hincks Street, Lacytown, and conducted a search.

The weapon, according to police, was found in a black one strap bag that was around his shoulder.

He was told of the offences committed, cautioned, arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, where the suspected firearm and ammunition were marked sealed and lodged.