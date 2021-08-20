Tenders were on August 17 opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board for the rehabilitation of the Main Access Roads at Ituni/Tacama in Region Ten. Some 17 companies submitted bids for the project which is estimated to cost $464 million.
Tenders opened for access road at Ituni/Tacama
Trending
Agricola small businesses oppose impending opening of Chinese supermarket
National Park gets $95M playpark
Enact law to prevent public servants, MPs from accepting gifts – Ramkarran
Frustration grows at Crane over mystery seepage
Migrants from Venezuela squatting in parts of Ruby Backdam, Good Hope Sea Dam