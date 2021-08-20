Trinidad moves to extend State of Emergency by three months

(Trinidad Guardian) The Government will go to Parliament next week Wednesday to extend the State of Emergency by another three months.

The following is a motion on the Parliament’s Order Paper to be moved by the Prime Minister.

“1. WHEREAS it is enacted by section 8(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago that the President may from time to time make a Proclamation declaring that a state of public emergency exists;

AND WHEREAS it is enacted by section 9(2) of the Constitution that a Proclamation made by the President for the purposes of and in accordance with section 8 shall, unless previously revoked, remain in force for fifteen days;

AND WHEREAS it is enacted by section 10(1) of the Constitution that before its expiration the Proclamation may be extended from time to time by resolution supported by a simple majority vote of the House of Representatives, so however that no extension exceeds three months and the extensions do not in the aggregrate exceed six months;

AND WHEREAS the President, by Proclamation made on the 15th day of May, 2021, declared that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago;

AND WHEREAS the House of Representatives, by resolution on the 24th day of May, 2021, extended the said Proclamation for a period of three months;

AND WHEREAS it is necessary and expedient that the said Proclamation should be extended for a further period of three months:

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Proclamation made by the President on the 15th day of May, 2021 declaring that a state of public emergency exists in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago be extended for a further period of three months.”

The bill will require only a simple majority for its passage.