AFC councillors aiming to move no confidence motion against APNU Region Four Chair

Two Region Four Alliance for Change (AFC) Councillors are positioning themselves to table a motion of no confidence against the APNU Chairman, Daniel Seeram.

The motion proposed by Councillor Amarnauth Chinkan calls for Seeram’s removal from office within 14 days of its passage and for new elections for a chairman to be called.

While Chinkan in his motion did not provide a rationale for the move against Seeram, he said that the motion was being brought under the Local Government Act Chapter 28.09 which provides for the election of a Chairman.