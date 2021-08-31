Region Four Chairman deplores AFC bid to remove him

The Chairman of Region Four, Daniel Seeram has labelled attempts by the Alliance for Change (AFC) to remove him from his post as unfortunate and distasteful.

“This course of action bears no fruit, but only creates mischief,” Seeram, who represents the AFC’s coalition partner, APNU, said in a statement yesterday.

In a motion piloted by Councillor Amarnauth Chinkan, the coalition partner has accused Seeram of excluding them from decision-making within the Region. The AFC councillors contend that unilateral action from Seeram and Vice Chair Samuel Sandy, who both represent A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), have hindered the efficient functioning of the one-year-old Council.