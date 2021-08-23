Asbestos to be removed from Parliament Office roof

Following the discovery of asbestos in the roof of the public buildings, Parliament Office has been relocated to the Queenstown office of the Public Procurement Commission (PPC).

An advertisement to this effect appeared in the Stabroek News of August 14 which explains that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has advised that the entire staff be relocated while the asbestos is being removed.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir further explained to Stabroek News that a contract for the removal of the asbestos has been awarded based on tender procedures.

“A special service has been employed and we assure that it will be removed as per EPA guidelines including the relocation of the staff. We won’t have any staff there during the removal of the asbestos”, he said.

Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral composed of soft, flexible fibres that are heat-resistant. It has traditionally been used in roofing material. Exposure to asbestos causes cancers and other diseases, including mesothelioma and asbestosis.