Balgobin, Singh continue form in United States

Guyanese youth cricketers, Ushardeva Balgobin and Ameer Singh continued to reap rewards in the United States, this time in the 2021 Indo-Caribbean Federation Trophy.

The duo represented the Caribbean Invitational XI under-25 side and ensured their team beat Guyana Under-25 by six wickets.

Caribbean U25 won the toss and inserted Guyana U25 at Idlewild Park. Guyana U25 managed 153 for eight from their allotted 25 overs while Caribbean U25 reached 154 for four with 10 balls to spare.

A brittle start to the batting saw Guyana U25 reduced to 20-4 until Mahendra Persaud came to the crease and struck five fours and two sixes on his way to 69 from just 64 balls.