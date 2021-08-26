Consumers body says resolved complaints to value of $57.5m in first half of year -defective goods was key issue

The Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) says that it received 269 complaints to the value of $119,941,369 for the period January to June 2021 and successfully secured redress for 77% of them to the value of $57,570,437.

In a statement yesterday, it said that the other complaints are ongoing cases.

Complaints received reflected a 180% escalation when compared to the same period in 2020.

The increase, the statement said, can be attributed to the resumption of consumer spending on durable goods, which had declined sharply during the corresponding period in 2020 due to the initial restrictive protocols associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The return of defective goods continues to be the number one area of contravention reported to the Commission, accounting for more than 50% of the complaints received.

“An analysis of the categories of complaints highlighted the electronics and electronic services industry as the lead in areas of complaints. More than 50% of the complaints received were in this category”, the statement said.

The auto, appliance and construction and building industries also attracted many complaints.

Business inspections continue to be a key part of the Commission’s mission to verify businesses’ conformity with Part IV of the Consumer Affairs Act, “Duties of Suppliers”.

Of the 47 businesses inspected in the Georgetown and New Amsterdam areas, only 12 were compliant with the Consumer Affairs Act, the statement said.. The 35 non-compliant businesses were made aware of their infractions and given time to address their non-conformity.

The CCAC is an Agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce and has as its mandate the administering and enforcement of the Consumer Affairs and Competition and Fair-Trading Acts.

The Commission encouraged consumers to file complaints with the Commission via its website ccac.gov.gy, or telephone numbers 219- 4410-3.