Major infrastructure work needed in MMA communities as flood recedes

Major infrastructural works are needed to rehabilitate key dams and access roads in the flood-hit communities of Mahaica, Mahaicony and Abary.

In the aftermath of the flooding, residents are now totting up the damage left behind on lands that were inundated for months.

Water levels have dropped significantly in many areas and once the weather conditions remain sunny, residents can begin land preparation for crop cultivation by October. How-ever, farmers explained that water levels in the backdams and savannahs remain high.