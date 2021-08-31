Ministry declares nine COVID deaths

The Ministry of Health today said that as of August 30, 2021, nine more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 622.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at the ministry’s medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Six of those who died are from Region Four where there are large pockets of unvaccinated persons. Six of the dead are men. Today’s declaration would perhaps be the single-highest declared death toll since the start of the pandemic and highlights the growing risk posed by COVID variants which are believed to be in circulation here.