No city funds were used for New York trip – Mayor

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine says no city funds were used for his recent trip to a New York, USA rally organised by the group, Guyana Organization Against Racism (GOAR).

There had been posts on social media alleging that city funds had been utilised for the mayor’s trip to this political rally and a requisition from City Hall seeking US$600 as an out-of-pocket allowance for the mayor for the period August 11 to 18 was circulated.

In a post on his Facebook page, Narine said the city’s International Relations Officer who makes arrangements for travel had made the request for the allowance without being aware that the attendance was at a political event.