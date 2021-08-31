There should be no further doubt about my current responsibilities to the Mayor and City Council

Dear Editor,

It has been brought to my attention that in some sections of the media reference is made that I, Julian Orgista Deputy Town Clerk (ag) of the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, either implicitly or directly indicated a willingness to sign cheques on behalf of the Municipality of George-town during its current impasse. I wish to clearly state categorically that at no point in time did I agree to or indicate willingness to sign any cheque on behalf of the Council.

Further, it is important to note that I functioned as Acting Town Clerk for the period December 14, 2020 to February 22, 2021 during which time the Town Clerk (ag) Ms. Sherry Jerrick was on vacation leave. That acting stint and all that goes with it has ended. It was in this capacity that I exercised dutifully the stewardship of the office of Acting Town Clerk to ensure the smooth and efficient running of the municipality. I, therefore humbly trust, that with this information there will be no further doubt or misrepresentation about my current role and responsibilities to the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown.

Sincerely,

Julian Orgista

Deputy Town Clerk (ag)