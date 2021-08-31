What society could have birthed this inhumanity?

Dear Editor,

We are still in shock after reading about the violent death meted out to a dear brother, Buddhi Yoga Dasa also known as Pandit Rishi Bharat. Those that know him know how much he loved his Lord Krishna. His was a life of pure Bhakti and Sewa to Lord Krishna. He was an intelligent, extremely kind and pious Bhaka (devotee) who was also fearless. He taught Bhagwad Gita and lived his life according to the teachings of his Lord.

Many years ago, I was fighting against the abuse of the sacred festival of Diwali by those who were hosting Diwali Pageants. They were parading young girls before the eyes of public who would judge them based on their appearances. This was blasphemous to the sanctity of an occasion that worshipped the Divine as Ma, Mother, and Female. I had called upon all the Hindu leaders to denounce this blaspheme especially those who had programs on TV and radio. Buddhi Yoga Dasa, without hesitation, was the first to speak out in support on his TV program. He came down to our store in George-town and insisted on accompanying me when he heard that I was going to the Brickdam Police Station. I had wanted to picket the pageant and went to discuss this with the respective officer in charge. Buddhi Yoga Dasa and the officer both dissuaded me from doing so as they both feared for my safety. Buddhi Yoga Dasa said he was unafraid about his own safety but was fearful about mine and the other females who wanted to accompany us to picket on the night of the pageant.

Throughout the years our family has known him, we had some wonderful discussions on Lord Krishna and His Teachings. He was always very pragmatic and accepted the will of our Lord. He was never afraid of death and was always ready whenever His Lord wanted him. When we lost our youngest sibling suddenly, he said that Junior is lucky that he is with the Blessed Lord now. His quiet manner and kindness meant a lot to a family in shock and grief. It took 11 men to kill Buddhi Yoga Dasa and they only got to him when he was down on the ground. Eleven men against one Buddhi Yoga Dasa. One remembers the warrior son of Arjuna, Abhimanu. How so many cowards had to surround just one person? All day, which incidentally was Janam Astmi, the appearance date of The Blessed Lord Krishna, our thoughts were on Buddhi Yoga Dasa and the savage way he was killed; at the inhumanity of those who did this to this pious man? So many questions yet one still cannot bear to think of 11 men battering to death one human being.

This is to pay homage and celebrate the life of one of the good souls that traversed this earthly plain. Many talk and preach alone. Buddhi Yoga Dasa spent his life doing the preaching and educating but he went beyond words, he was a fearless man of action. He lived as per the instructions of the Blessed Lord. We will never forget this great soul who quietly went about doing as per Dharma and never sought accolades and adulation. Our family has in our puja room here in the U.S., a photo of Bhagwan that Buddhi Yoga Dasa had framed and presented to us many years ago. It is a reminder of this wonderful Bhakta. He will live forever in the hearts of the many whose lives he touched. Our love and prayers are with his wife and children. Buddhi Yoga Dasa is with his beloved Lord Krishna now and Guyana has lost a great Bhakta and son.

Sincerely,

Nanda Sahadeo