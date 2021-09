Guyana ended in seventh place in Division Four, Pool E of the 2021 FIDE Online Chess Olympiad with female player Nellisha Johnson turning out to be the best performer.

Guyana ended on 11 points in the hard fought competition. The group winner was Puerto Rico with 22 points, with Trinidad and Tobago second on 20 points and Haiti, third with 17 points.

The Netherland Antilles was fourth with 13 points while St Lucia and Cayman Islands were joint fifth with 12 points.