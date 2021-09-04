New UN Resident Coordinator presents letters of credence

Yeşim Oruç (left), new United Nations Resident Coordinator to Guyana, presented her letters of credence to Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A release from United Nations Guyana said that this presentation signaled Oruc’s official start of her mandate in the country.

Oruç, who is a dual national of Turkey and the United States is replacing Mikiko Tanaka, who served in Guyana for the past five years.

Prior to her appointment as the highest-ranking UN Official in Guyana, Oruç served as UNDP’s Deputy Director in Washington (2016-2021), UNDP Country Director in Albania (2012-2016), and UNDP Resident Representative and Deputy Resident Representative (2008-2012) in Romania. The new UN Resident Coordinator joined UNDP in 1996 as a national officer in Turkey.