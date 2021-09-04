Tropical wave rips up roofs in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Over 100 roofs were damaged in central Trinidad following the passing of a tropical wave on Thursday night.

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) chairman Henry Awong yesterday said the CTTRC got 66 reports of damaged roofs, 14 reports of trees falling on houses and eight reports of trees falling on roads.

Awong said the hardest hit area was Las Lomas, with more than 20 reports of roofs being damaged.

He called on residents to ensure their roofs were equipped with hurricane straps or bolted down properly.

Awong said the CTRRC will be working with the relevant authorities to bring relief to the affected people and assist where necessary with tarpaulins, mattresses and food support.

Awong also appealed to the National Commission for Self Help Limited to move quickly with grants and institute a proactive programme for people with compromised roofs to get them repaired.

“A proactive approach would save the country millions of dollars in the long run. We would be working around the clock to bring relief to those who suffered with the high winds,” Awong said.

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed meanwhile said he had 41 reports of damaged roofs and 14 for falling trees, including trees that fell on houses and the highway.

Mohammed said the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) and its Disaster Management Unit were working with the Fire Service and other authorities to remove fallen trees and assist people with tarpaulins, mattresses and food support.

“This morning I visited the home of Beena Dolliesingh, of Endeavour, who is in her 70s. She narrowly escaped death when a tree fell on the roof over her bedroom. The CBC assisted in removing the tree and covering the roof with a tarpaulin. Persons needing help could call the DMU at 800-3222.”

In Felicity, popular bar owner Shanti “Shanti Duck” Kalpath, 60, of Maha Sabha Street, suffered a damaged roof. Kalpath said she heard a banging and wooshing sound around midnight and parts of her roof went with the high winds and fell on top of a pick-up owned by her neighbour Natalie Pakheera.

Pakheera said the galvanised sheets also fell on her pet dog and severed her internet and electricity connections. She said as a result, she also has no water since an electrical pump was used to circulate water in the house.

In Cunupia, residents braved the rains and repaired their own roofing.

At Sesame Street, Las Lomas, Affiya Nicholas and her family of five suffered a damaged roof.

She said no assistance was received from the CTTRC up to midday and the family had to fund their own repairs.

Nicholas said they were caught by surprise when they heard loud crashing sounds around midnight. Heavy afternoon showers yesterday also made repairs difficult for residents.