Outstanding land disputes will be resolved

President Irfaan Ali yesterday told Indigenous leaders of Region Nine who participated in the Regional Toshaos Meeting (RTM) that the government has commenced the establishment of a mechanism that will resolve all outstanding land disputes.
The RTM commenced on Friday with at least 50 Indigenous leaders from Region Nine gathering in Lethem for a two-day conference. According to a statement by the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, the meeting saw Toshaos Shamir Khan of Yupukari, Michael Thomas of Aishalton, and Lenny Moses of Massara, being elected to serve as the region’s representatives on the National Toshaos Council (NTC).