Five killed in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) Five people were killed in two separate incidents on Friday night.

The killings occurred less than two hours apart in the communities of Kelly Village, Caroni and Enterprise.

The triple murder took place in Kelly Village, where the victims live. They have been identified as labourer Reuben Ramsahoy, 21, of River Branch Road; farmer Mason “Birdman” Maynard, 30, of Margaret Cipriani Road and Ricardo Samuel of River Branch Road.

According to a police report, at about 6.30 pm, a blue motorcar drove into Margaret Cipriani Street. Reaching the vicinity of LP4, the vehicle turned around, and its occupants opened fire on the three men who were repairing a vehicle. The gunmen escaped in the car.

Ramsahoy and Maynard died at the scene. Samuel was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he later died.

In a separate incident, two people—an uncle and his nephew—were both shot dead in Enterprise around 8 pm. They have been identified as salesman Surendra Neil Ragoobar, 36, of Enterprise Street, Enterprise, Chaguanas and salesman Arkillie Absalom, 21, also of Enterprise Street.

According to a police report, several gunshots were heard and when checks were made both Ragoobar and Absalom were found on the ground bleeding. They were both taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where they died.

A relative, who did not want to be identified, said the men were in front of their home along with another person painting a newly constructed shed to be used as parlour when two men dressed in orange coloured coveralls armed with guns approached them and shot Ragoobar and Absalom. The gunmen then ran off and entered a parked vehicle which they used to escape.

The relative said Absalom was an ambitious young man who sold fruits and vegetables on the corner of Johnson and Enterprise streets

Investigating officers believe that the Kelly Village triple murder was drug-related whilst the Enterprise double murder was gang-related.