Trinidad businessman shot dead in holdup

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating yet another murder in East Trinidad.

Police say that around 8:50 pm Ramnarace Nandoo, 52, of #31 1st Avenue Bamboo Settlement, Valsayn #3 was at his business place, C’s Home Style Bar-B-Que located on the Southern Main Road, Montrose, Chaguanas, when two men wearing light-coloured clothing, one of whom was armed with a firearm, announced a holdup.

Nandoo stated that he had no money and attempted to close the inside door when the suspect fired one shot through the plexi glass hitting the deceased in his face.

The suspects then made good their escape by running east along the Southern Main Road.