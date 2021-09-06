Trinidad businessman murdered in Chaguanas robbery

(Trinidad Guardian) A Valsayn businessman was shot dead while trying to escape from bandits who had ordered him to hand over money at his Montrose, Chaguanas business place Saturday night.

Ramnarace Nandoo was killed at C’s Cuisine Corner and BBQ located at the corner of the Chaguanas Main Road, Montrose and Claire Street.

Police say that after receiving a call about the shooting, when they arrived they met a customer who reported that at about 8.47 pm, while at the food establishment waiting to place his order, he saw two men who approached Nandoo and announced a robbery. The men proceeded to rob customers.

Nandoo, police were told, became fearful and attempted to close a steel and plexiglass door leading to the entrance of the business, when one of the bandits shot him in his head.

Police said he died on the spot.

Nandoo lived at Bamboo Village in Valsayn. The establishment was tightly locked up yesterday and surrounding businesses were also closed.

A businesswoman, who wished not to be identified, described Nandoo as a very nice person.

“He was always so pleasant with his customers and everyone he came in contact with. He had his food place there for several years and now it’s very sad and frightening to know that something like this has happened in the area. During the lockdown, he helped so many people in ways that he could have helped. His food was very tasty and I don’t know since this happen if his wife will continue to run it or if it will close down,” the businesswoman said.

Police investigating the case are hoping that surveillance camera footage in the vicinity would help them to identify those responsible for the murder.

Nandoo was a former radio salesperson before he started his business.