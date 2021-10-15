National CCTV system urged following kidnap of Trinidad businessman

(Trinidad Express) The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) is reiterating its call for proper surveillance camera in the country, following the kidnapping of Central business man Kartikey Ramsundar on Wednesday.

According to police reports Ramsundar, the owner/operator of Riverside Marina along Cacandee Road in Felicity, Chaguanas, was at work when at about 2.50p.m. three masked men entered the establishment.

They assaulted the businessman and forced him into a white SUV which was parked nearby.

A short while later, a burnt vehicle was found a short distance away along Bernard Street.

Police suspect it was the vehicle used in the kidnapping and that the criminals may have switched vehicles.

CCIC president Richie Sookhai in a release on Thursday said this event is very unfortunate and told the Ramsundar family that they have the full support of the Chaguanas business community.

“I would like to mention, however, that there could have been deterrents in place to prevent or bring better assistance in the speedy recovery of Mr. Ramsundar.”

Sookhai noted that it was disheartening to hear in the media reports, the CCTV cameras nearby captured only parts of the incident.

“The CCIC recently called for greater surveillance in the country after the tragic murder of Chaguanas businessman Ramnarace Nandoo, the owner of C’s Cuisine Corner and BBQ. We are once again proposing a Public-Private Partnership where the business community of Chaguanas subsidizes a portion of the installation and running costs of the surveillance technology available to prevent crime in the area,” the chamber president lamented.

Sookhai outlined that the chamber is ready to hold discussions with the Ministry of National Security and the T&T Police Service (TTPS) to execute this initiative, as criminal elements must not be allowed to run rampant and do as they please while tax-paying citizens are afraid in their own communities.

“If these surveillance devices are installed, it will not only bolster the economy as investors feel more secure about their investments, but more importantly it will cause families to be at ease knowing that their loved ones are living in a safer T&T. Once again we want the Ramsundar family to know that the business community of Chaguanas is advocating them,’’ he added.