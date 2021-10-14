Trinidad police probing kidnap of businessman

(Trinidad Guardian) Police are investigating the kidnapping of a Central businessman.

Police said close to 3 pm yesterday, Kartikey Ramsundar, the owner/operator of Riverside Marina located at Cacandee Road, Felicity, Chaguanas, was at his business when three armed men entered the establishment. The men dealt Ramsundar several blows and took him away against his will in a white SUV-type vehicle.

Guardian Media understands that the vehicle was later found abandoned and burnt at Bernard Street in Felicity, several meters away from where Ramsundar was allegedly kidnapped.

A party of police officers were at both scenes up to late last night conducting investigations.

Police did not reveal if any ransom was demanded for Ramsundar’s safe return to his family.