Trinidad: 503 roofs damaged or destroyed by wind

(Trinidad Express) Gusty winds which made its way across Trinidad and Tobago on Friday damaged a total of 503 roofs.

The figure was given yesterday in a release from the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) as it gave a summary of the damage that was caused.

The release also stated that the Defence Force has been placed on stand-by in the event that any assistance is requested by the Regional Corporations Disaster Management Units (DMUs).

It was stated that on Saturday the ODPM partially activated the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) to maintain co-ordination and collaboration with the first response agencies. It added that the ODPM continues to monitor and assess the current situation and has asked the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force to be on stand-by in the event that any assistance is requested by the Corporations’ DMUs. “The ODPM also encourages citizens to be ready, have an evacuation plan and Grab and Go Bag ready in the event of a hazard/disaster.”

It was in the early hours of the morning on Friday that winds reaching 82 km per hour made its way across both islands causing damage to roofs, downing trees and power lines and causing disruption to the water supply.