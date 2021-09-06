Trinidad woman swept away by spring water found dead

(Trinidad Guardian) A three-day search for Anneicia Lewis came to a tragic end yesterday morning when her body was discovered floating at the mouth of the Diego Martin River.

Lewis was the mother of a 12-year-old girl, who is awaiting the results of her Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exams.

Police said that around 6.50 am yesterday, they recovered a female body southwest of the Bagatelle River in the vicinity of the La Riviera Towers in Westmoorings, after they received a telephone call which led the Coastal and Riverine Unit to respond.

The officers were able to retrieve and bring the body which was identified by Abbion Phillip, Lewis’ brother.

Lewis, 36, of Bagatelle Road, Diego Martin, was reported missing on Friday.

According to reports made at the West End Police Station, at 1 pm on Friday, Lewis and a friend went on a walk along a track that leads to the falls in Fond Palmiste.

Around 2 pm there was a heavy downpour of rain which made the path nearly impassable and Lewis, the report said, decided to turn around and head back home because of the rising waters. No one saw her after that and police issued a Missing Persons alert for members of the public to help find her.

A search party was formed, which consisted of the Police Air Support Unit, Coastal and Riverine Unit, Cyber Crime Unit, the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service’s Santa Cruz Search and Rescue Unit and a Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force unit from Camp Ogden.