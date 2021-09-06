APNU, AFC accuse Region Four REO of `commandeering’ proposals for next budget -seek extension of time for submissions

Maintaining that they were given short notice to prepare and submit projects for the upcoming 2022 budget, Region Four APNU+AFC councillors yesterday slammed Regional Executive Officer (REO) Donald Gajraj for failing to inform them in a timely manner and accused him of disenfranchising residents from the process.

In separate statements, coalition partners, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance for Change (AFC) said they were only notified on September 2nd , four days ahead of the deadline for the budget, of the need to submit proposals.

“He (Gajraj) has given regional councillors such short notice to prepare budget proposals for the community’s development in the most populous region, region 4… This will do a grave injustice to the residents’ consultation in communities in Region 4,” the AFC said in their statement.