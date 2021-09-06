PPP no longer Marxist/Leninist – Ramotar

The current ideological leanings of the People’s Progressive Party are “not extremely clear” but it is definitely no longer Marxist/Leninist. This is according to long-serving General Secretary and former President, Donald Ramotar.

Speaking with Stabroek News on the issue, Ramotar, who managed the party’s affairs from 1997 to 2013, explained that during his tenure Central Committee reports and reports to the Central Committee were written through the Marxist lens but the policies implemented over that period and those currently being implemented are definitely more social democratic.

“We used Marxist methods for the analysis of political and social situations [during my tenure but] I don’t think that is happening at the moment,” he noted.