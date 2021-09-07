Face-to-face learning resumes at nursery, primary schools

Public schools across the country reopened on Monday for face-to-face learning for nursery- and primary-level students and the Ministry of Education indicated that there was a high turnout by both teachers and their charges despite some reports of lockouts in some regions as a result new vaccination requirements.

The Ministry of Education released data culled from 51% of the nursery and primary schools across Guyana, which showed that 70% of nursery pupils attended school, with 95% of their teachers present, while 65% of primary pupils attended, with 92% of their teachers present.

With schools following timetables that allow for each grade to have face to face classes on specific days in order to avoid crowding and to allow for social distancing, the ministry noted that the attendance data does not reflect the entire school population but rather those students who were scheduled to attend classes.