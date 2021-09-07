Banks to institute new COVID restrictions on access by unvaccinated -city chamber head says it is time for public to do its part

The Guyana Association of Bankers Inc has announced that financial institutions would soon be conforming with the newest COVID-19 measures, which place restrictions on access by unvaccinated persons.

“Financial institutions will soon conform with these protocols, and thank you in advance for your cooperation and understanding,” the Association says in an ad, which appears in today’s Stabroek News.

The members of the Association are Republic Bank, Scotiabank, GBTI, Trust Company (Guyana) limited, Citizen’s Bank, Bank of Baroda, Demerara Bank, New Building Society, Hand-in-Hand Trust Corporation and the Guyana American Merchant Bank.