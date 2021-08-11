Protestors block Mackenzie bridge over hospital restrictions on unvaccinated

Some residents of Linden, in Region Ten, have blocked the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge to protest against the measure requiring persons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before accessing hospital services.

This was confirmed by a source at the scene earlier this morning. Protestors are preventing persons and vehicles from crossing the bridge.

Today’s protest follows the implementation of the restrictions on unvaccinated persons by hospitals in the region. On Monday and Tuesday, staff of the Linden Hospital Complex were barred from entering the establishment after they could not produce proof of COVID-19 vaccinations. Unvaccinated persons who wanted access to the hospital services were also not permitted to enter the compound.