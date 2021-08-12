Protestors block Linden bridge over COVID vaccine policy

Fed up of medical staff and several severely ill patients being locked out of the Linden Complex Hospital (LHC) due to new COVID-19 vaccination requirements, over a hundred residents of Region Ten yesterday blocked the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in protest.

Region Ten Chairman Deron Adams said while the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) would continue to urge residents to get vaccinated as early as possible, it would also advocate against any attempt to make vaccination mandatory after witnessing the effects of the protocols. Over 120 healthcare workers were locked out of the LHC on Tuesday as well as six pregnant women and eight children, Adams said.

Under the updated pandemic measures implemented by the government, from this month members of the public who wish to visit a ministry or a government agency for a service will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or if they are unvaccinated they will have to make an appointment. Several ministries have also sent out memorandums encouraging vaccination and informing staff that if they are unvaccinated they would have to provide a negative PCR test before they can be allowed to work.