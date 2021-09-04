Region Ten to shut down Monday over ‘coercive’ vaccination policy -Figueira wants free PCR tests for those who don’t want to be inoculated

Still opposed to government-enforced measures for citizens to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the leadership of Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice is to shut down the region on Monday.

The leadership of Region 10 which consists of Members of Parliament Jermaine Figueira and Devin Sears, Regional Chairman Derron Adams and Mayor of Linden Waneka Arrindel said the shutdown of the region is to “resister our objection and rejection of the government’s dictatorship and mandatory vaccination policy”.

The shutdown is expected to see regional public services and commercial activities being halted for a 12- hour period on Mon-day starting from 6 am.