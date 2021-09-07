Region 10 in shutdown to protest COVID vaccine measures

A casual visitor to the town of Linden, in Region Ten on Monday could be forgiven for thinking it was a holiday. The roads were nearly clear of traffic, half-naked children played in the fields and all private businesses, including supermarkets and cook shops, were closed. But yesterday was no a holiday as the residents of Region 10 staged a shutdown to protest the government’s decree that unvaccinated persons cannot freely access any public building.

The most recently gazetted emergency measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 specifies that only vaccinated persons can access public buildings on demand. Those who are unvaccinated would have to make an appointment and provide a recent negative PCR test from a private medical facility.

According to Regional Parliamentarian Jermaine Figueira, the protest would be a resounding success if the government were to respond positively to the legitimate complaint of the people.