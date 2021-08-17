Region Nine residents protest vaccine policy

Some residents of communities in Region Nine yesterday staged a protest against the recently implemented vaccination requirements in the region.

The protest action took place just outside the Region Nine Council (RDC) and Lethem Hospital, where residents held placards and stated that they were against the imposition of “mandatory vaccination.”

“Workers are asking—basically give them time to think, give them time to read, give them time to get more information because they’re not getting the full information from the personnel that are giving the vaccination,” one of the organisers of the protest, Yolanda Richmond-Moffett, told Stabroek News.